Coppertone Is Recalling Some Of Its Sunscreens For Containing Benzene

Coppertone is withdrawing five sunscreens because benzene is found in some product lines. It caused nationwide consternation after finding the cancer-causing chemical benzene.

In a statement released Thursday, Coppertone recommended that consumers stop using products manufactured between January 10, 2021 and June 15, 2021.

The recalled products are:

12 lots Pure & Simple SPF 50

Pure & Simple Kinds SPF 50

Pure & Simply Baby SPF 50

Sport Mineral SPF 50

Includes travel size Coppertone and Sport Spray SPF 50.

Classified as a human carcinogen, benzene is known to cause a person’s risk of developing leukemia and other cancers, as well as potentially life-threatening blood disorders.

Widely used in manufacturing, benzene is ubiquitous in the environment and can cause cancer with repeated exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Johnson & Johnson recalled five sunscreen products found to contain benzene in July. In early summer tests by Valisure, traces of the chemical were also found in dozens of popular sunscreens and after-sun products. The online pharmacy and lab found high levels of benzene in more than 20 hand sanitizers earlier in the year.