COP26: Brazil Decides To Sign Agreement To End Deforestation By 2030

COP26: On November 2, Brazil joined the more than 100 countries that, together, signed an agreement to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030, at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP-26), which is being held in Glasgow, UK.

On Sunday (7), Folha de S. Paulo revealed that the change in Brazil’s position was a condition for the Brazilian president to be able to speak at the event.

According to the newspaper, the 30 seconds of President Jair Bolsonaro’s speech during the Summit of World Leaders on Forests and Land Use were given by the hosts to Brazil in exchange for signing the Declaration of Forests. The bargain was determined with the members of the Brazilian delegation and confirmed by British diplomacy, which defended the thesis that a country that did not commit itself would not have a stage.

Why did Brazil decide to sign the Declaration of Forests?

Itamaraty’s decision to comply with the condition imposed by the British was aimed at “controlling damage”, according to Folha. Bolsonaro’s short video and his signature were a positive gesture to try to reverse Brazil’s growing weariness vis-à-vis the international community over the past three years, motivated by the dismantling of environmental policies and repeated retreats from commitments made previously in climate negotiations.

The Brazilian government also assessed that the signing of an agreement whose text was already ready does not imply costs to the country, does not have the force of law and is only about the enunciation of principles. The agreement foresees US$ 19.2 billion (about R$ 107 billion in today’s exchange rate) for actions related to forest preservation, firefighting, reforestation and protection of indigenous territories. Twelve countries will provide US$ 12 billion (more than R$ 65 billion) by 2025, and the rest will come from the private sector.

Although some activists express their distrust of the commitment formalized by Brazil, arguing that the initiative must be rigorously monitored, getting the signature of a president considered by Climate Action as a “Fossil of the Week” was considered the first major victory of the COP. The conference runs until Friday (12), with other controversial issues, such as cutting the use of coal and the transition to electric cars.