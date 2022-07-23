Cooperative gamers are waiting for 3 big games in August 2022

While many people like cinematic single-player and multiplayer games, there are others who prefer to team up with a friend to solve problems in a cooperative. In 2022, a lot of cooperative games were released, and, as it turned out, there are even more on the horizon. In fact, at least three major cooperative games are planned to be released in August 2022.

The first major release of the collaborative game in August 2022 is the Saints Row reboot, which is scheduled to launch on August 23 for PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. The Saints Row reboot takes place in the Las Vegas-inspired Santo Ileso, it features the same over-the-top action in the open world and funny humor that fans have come to expect from the Volition GTA competitor. Saints Row games have had online multiplayer and cooperative play for a long time, and the reboot was no exception.

It has been confirmed that there will be an online cooperative with the ability to enter and exit in the Saints Row reboot. Moreover, players can make progress in their Saints Row game regardless of who the lead player is, which should make playing together even more rewarding. Co-op mode in open world games has proven difficult in the past, but fans don’t have to wait long to see if Saints Row can handle it or not.

New Cooperative Games for August 2022

Saints Row — August 23 Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed — August 30 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection — August 30

A week later, on August 30, two more cooperative games for different platforms will be released. On this day, a remake of Destroy All Humans 2 called Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed will be released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X, which will be joined by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, which is scheduled to launch on PC. PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed will allow players to complete the entire campaign in a joint split-screen mode. Meanwhile, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection offers fans to try 13 TMNT games, many of which also include co-op support. The collection presents an incredibly popular game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time, so fans of cooperative games will have something to do in August.

Many more new co-op games will be released after August 2022, so co-op players should have no shortage of new games to play in the coming months.