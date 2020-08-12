Cooperative and competitive games: what they are

What are the differences between competitive and cooperative games? Games like League of Legends (LoL) and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) are examples that are successful in esports competitions today. Cooperative titles, in turn, had their peak in the days of the Super Nintendo. Competition and cooperation have clear differences, but in other respects they are similar. See below for a summary of the proposals for each style.

Cooperative games

Individuals working together in pursuit of a common goal: this is the idea of ​​cooperation. In the world of video games, the logic is the same. In cooperative games two or more players must act together against artificial intelligence. At the end of the game, everyone will be victorious or defeated.

Certain electronic games have a very visible streak of cooperation. Goof Troop, released in 1993 for Super Nintendo, is a good example. The game can be played in pairs and has several puzzles and enemies that need to be completed and faced in cooperation. Left 4 Dead and Left 4 Dead 2, launched in 2008 and 2009 respectively, require that four users have a good sync to reach the final goal.

Another excellent example of a cooperative game is Portal 2, launched in 2011. The game has a multiplayer mode that requires two players to calculate the uses of portals well and communicate a lot to reach new areas. A Way Out is considered a peculiar game because it only has the option of playing in cooperative mode. Launched in 2018, the title puts players in control of two criminals looking to find a route to escape from prison.

Competitive games

In a competitive game, what matters most is to beat the opponent and win the victory, an objective that cannot be shared with the other defeated or eliminated. This idea of ​​competition exists in the most diverse segments of life, ranging from simple children’s games to disputes between political groups. It is no different in the world of games, since there are competitions from the 70s to the present day.

Fighting games are good examples of competitive games. Titles such as Street Fighter, The King of Fighters and Tekken were responsible for beautiful 1×1 arcade disputes all over the world in the 90s, and remain strong and strong to this day, with huge communities and tournaments all over the world. In this one-on-one style, there are other examples like Quake and StarCraft, which also shone in the late 90s, and basically helped pave the way for what is known today as electronic sports.

Competitive games can also involve disputes between teams of two or more players. There may be some confusion on this issue, since to compete as a team, it is necessary to have cooperation to seek victory. Although titles like League of Legends (LoL) and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) are played between teams, the fact that the games have the idea that one team is playing against the other, forcing them to be victorious and defeated, makes they get much closer to a competitive game, as explained earlier.



