Cooper Coop’s Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

The Los Angeles Rams receiver may not have a speed of 4.2 or 4.3, but he is fast enough to take the right position and play with almost any ball. And I reminded everyone about it in practice this week.

A video is being distributed online in which Kupp performs a footwork exercise before catching the ball in training. In the short clip, Kupp’s legs move so fast that you can barely see his steps before he bursts inside to catch the ball.

The clip goes viral, gaining more than 760,000 views in a few days. But the real action is happening in the comments.

NFL fans liked to see that Kupp has much better footwork than they thought. Almost everyone calls him “smooth” for his incredible footwork.

Cooper Kupp is wrapping up one of the best seasons for a wide receiver in NFL history. His 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns were the best in the league in all categories, earning him an extremely rare “Triple Crown of Recipients.”

This was followed by an equally historic postseason run in which he recorded 33 receptions for 478 yards and six touchdowns en route to winning the Super Bowl and was named the most valuable player of the Super Bowl.

Kupp is approaching the 2022 season as one of the favorites to lead the league in receptions again.

With this kind of footwork, it’s definitely on the table.