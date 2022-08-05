Cooper Coop named his top five receivers in the NFL

Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp just completed one of the greatest single-season performances ever.

In a triple crown season in which he led the NFL in receptions (145), yards (1947) and touchdowns (16), Kupp stood out as one of the league’s elite pass-catching options.

So, what is the current offensive player of the Year/most valuable player of the Super Bowl among the elite receivers of the NFL?

During a recent appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast, Kupp named his top five WRS in the league.

He behaved modestly, refusing to name himself on the list.

Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, Stephon Diggs, Ja’Marr Chase, Odell Beckham Jr.

OBJ probably wasn’t among the top five players ahead of the 2022 season, but Kupp is admittedly trying to get his former teammate receiver to re-sign with the Rams.

“We’re trying. I’m trying,” he said.

During an interview with The Spun earlier this year, Kupp echoed that sentiment.

“We talk a lot. I want him back,” Kapp said of his relationship with OBJ. “I want him to be a part of the Los Angeles Rams. He’s coming with us to the Super Bowl again. He was such a wonderful teammate, such a wonderful person, an incredible football player. I’ve learned a lot from him, I really want him to come back, but that’s what they’re working on.”

What do you think about the top five according to Kupp?