Cooper Coop Has a 4-Word Answer to Odell Beckham’s Question

On Friday, reigning Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp named his top five hosts in the league during a segment of the I AM ATHLETE show.

The best striker of the year kept his modesty and refused to name himself on the list, but he had some bias in one of his selections.

Kupp placed former Los Angeles Ram Odell Beckham Jr. in fifth place.

When host Brandon Marshall asked: “So you’re going to get him back?” Kupp replied simply.

“We’re trying. I’m trying,” he said.

OBJ joined the Rams in the middle of the 2021 season and played an integral role in the team’s Super Bowl draw. Unfortunately, after a touchdown in the title match, Beckham suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Beckham is now an unrestricted free agent as he recovers from anterior cruciate ligament surgery he underwent earlier this offseason.

Kupp has achieved huge personal and team successes with OBJ on his side, so it’s no surprise that he wants his former teammate back in Rams form.

“I want him to come back. I want him to be a part of the Los Angeles Rams,” Kapp said in an interview with The Spun in June. “We will invite him to the Super Bowl with us again. He was such a wonderful teammate, such a wonderful person, an incredible football player. I learned a lot from him. I want him back so badly, but it’s something they’re working on.”

Where would you like to see Beckham play in 2022?