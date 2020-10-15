Coolpad announces the new Cool 6 model!

Coolpad, the Chinese technology company once known for its competition with Xiaomi, announced the new generation Cool 6 model. The phone stands out mainly with its MediaTek P70 processor and 21 MP pop-up selfie camera. Here are the other features of Coolpad Cool 6 …

Coolpad Cool 6 comes with its ambitious camera

When we look at the front of the phone, a 6.53 inch screen with 2340 x 1080 (FHD +) pixel resolution and 93.07% screen-to-body ratio welcomes us. The artificial intelligence-supported 21 MP F / 2.0 aperture selfie camera of the device is added to the top of the screen as a pop-up in order not to disturb the large screen design.

When we come to the back of the device, a vertical strip design camera array welcomes us. In this area, 48 MP main and two 2 MP sensor cameras are placed. The fingerprint sensor of the phone is placed in the lower right of the camera area on the back. The device measures 15.7 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm and weighs 120 grams.

Technical characteristics and price of the device

Coolpad used an eight-core 2.1 GHz MediaTek Helio P70 SoC processor for the heart of the phone and the ARM Mali G72 chip for graphics. This processor is also powered by a 4,000 mAh Li-ion battery, 4/6 GB RAM and 64/148 GB storage. While the USB-Type C port is used for the connection in the device, for those who want to increase the storage volume, a microSD card up to 256 GB is offered.

Coolpad Cool 6 comes with Android 10 operating system with Blue and Silver color options. As for pricing, the device is priced at $ 150 for the 4GB / 64GB model and $ 175 for the 6GB / 128GB model. The device is available for sale on Amazon in India.



