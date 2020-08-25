Cooling system detail on Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

IFixit, a team specialized in dismantling technology products, disassembled the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra models. Thanks to this, we clearly see what is under the large camera module of Samsung’s S Pen pen smartphone and inside its brother.

Interestingly enough, iFixit found that neither phone has a vapor chamber and copper heatpipes. However, in previous models, Samsung used such structures to cool the processor during intense gaming sessions.

During the dismantling process, iFixit discovered that a multi-layer graphite thermal bed was placed inside each device instead of copper. Previously, JerryRigEverything channel had come across such a finding in his video. Oddly enough, however, another dismantling video posted earlier showed the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra equipped with a copper heatpipe and a vapor chamber cooling system.

It is not known why graphite thermal beds are used instead of copper in some phones. However, this situation brings some concerns. Some technology writers who examined the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra stated that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra get very hot no matter how they use it. We are also reviewing the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and continue to use it actively. We can say that the device in our hand does not cause as much trouble as it is said about heating.

Maybe Samsung may have preferred different cooling systems depending on the processor of the Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra. As you know, the models sold in Turkey with 990 Exynos processor. In the USA and some countries, these devices are offered to customers with the Snapdragon 865 processor. Samsung has not yet made a statement on the subject. If there is an explanation, we will include it on our pages.

Apart from the copper chamber, iFixit also states that the new circuit boards have interesting views in terms of structure. Samsung has compared these circuit boards to the four-legged giant war machines AT-AT, which we know from Star Wars.



