Cool duo! Machine Gun Kelly on a walk with Daughter Casey

Machine Gun Kelly’s daughter (32 years old) Casey Colson Baker (13 years old) is apparently as laid-back as her father! The teenager was born in 2009 and is the singer’s first and only child. It grew out of the relationship between the hitmaker “Emo Girl” and his ex Emma Cannon. Of course, his brainchild is his pride and joy. The musician took her with him on the red carpet from time to time. In new photos, MGK and Casey at a father and daughter’s day in Milan… Attractive images are included!

Paparazzi photographed the duo on Tuesday in the Italian city. MGK, with his height of 1.92 meters and a pink plush hat, was hard to miss. He also paired casual trousers, a hoodie and sneakers—also all in pink. Over it he pulled on a gray XXL shirt. Casey also knows how to dress especially cool: she also wore a plush hat, but black. She also wore a black hoodie, leggings and colorful sneakers. Her hair, braided in dreadlocks, ended in stylish pearls. Especially cute: father and daughter held hands on the way.

Further photos show them together while shopping. There, of course, the most unusual things were grabbed — for example, a detail with a long gray artificial fur. If you look at all the photos, it becomes clear: MGK seems to be a role model for Casey when it comes to fashion! How do you like her style? Voting!