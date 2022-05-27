Cookie Run: How to get Radiant

Shining Shards are an important resource in Cookie Run: Kingdom, which players will use to open new student slots in the Hall of Ancient Heroes. While fans can certainly buy Radiant Shards for real money in the in-game store, free players also have several options. In this guide you will find detailed information about these features and help fans get more Radiant Shards in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Cookie Run: Kingdom – How to Get Radiant Shards

Story missions

Story missions in Cookie Run: Kingdom are the easiest way to earn Radiant Shards, and fans should give them priority. It is noteworthy that the missions for which this resource is issued have a “Shining Shard” in their name, so they are very easy to identify.

Seaside Market

Players looking for additional radiant shards should pay attention to the Seaside Market. Indeed, you can exchange Aurora bricks for this resource, which was added to the game as part of the Cookie Run: Kingdom update from May 27, at this location every six hours.

Medal Store

Fans of action role-playing games can also find Radiant Shards in the medal store, which can be accessed through Kingdom Arena. The exchange rate in this store is 300 Victory Medals for 100 Shining Shards, and players can buy 600 of them each time the store is reset.

Balloon expeditions

Launching expeditions from the balloon dock is another way to earn shards of light, as well as many other items. However, shards are not awarded for every expedition, and players should focus on sending their cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom to the Infected Forest and beyond. This means that fans who want to use this method to get the shards will have to make some effort to get through the plot episodes.

The Wish Tree

Players can get Shining Shards from the reward chests on the Wish Tree. Thus, fans of Gacha video games who are looking for a resource should keep an eye on this kingdom facility, which is located next to the Kingdom Castle.

Fountain of Abundance

The Fountain of Plenty is the last source of Radiant Shards, and it is one of the easiest to use. Indeed, players can get Shards just by checking this object during the day, and they may want to take this opportunity to improve the Fountain if they haven’t reached its maximum level yet.

Cookie Run: Kingdom is already available on Android and iOS devices.