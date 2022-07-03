Conviction: 10 Films that will excite fans before the next adaptation of Austin

There are only a few days left before the release of “Persuasion”, and the film will appear on Netflix in July. The trailer caused a real stir among fans, as some believe that it made Austen’s work too similar to romantic comedies.

Whether for or against this new inclusion in Austen’s adapted works, it’s coming. Fortunately, there is a way to prepare. Over the years, many excellent historical films have amazed the public. Some of them were written by other famous people, such as Charlotte Bronte or Thomas Hardy, while others were in the heart of Jane Austen.

Jane Eyre (2011)

Stream on Starz

It is not surprising that the main character of this film is the main character Jane, and how powerful she is. To others, she is simple and unassuming, but inside she has passion, fire and intelligence. Again, for Austin fans waiting for a new adaptation, this is a good placeholder.

In truth, it’s darker in tone, style and plot than the usual Austen story. Throughout the work there are heavy themes. Watching Jane deal with the unfairness of life and her love, Mr. Rochester, is heartbreaking and evokes pure emotions. This is a more serious choice compared to Persuasion, but it should not be missed.

Away from the Madding Crowd (2015)

Available for rental on Amazon Prime Video and AppleTV+

It’s not an adaptation of Austen, but it will be enough for fans to fix their historical drama. Thomas Hardy’s novel Far from the Madding Crowd tells the story of Bathsheba Everdeen, a young woman who attracts the attention of not one, but three suitors.

Bathsheba is an independent woman who owns her own farm. This may seem like a bland and uninteresting plot, but it is necessary to take into account the time period. A woman with her financial resources and the ability to choose a groom is both an unusual and an exciting prospect. This makes one confident woman that Austin fans can easily find adorable.

Austinland (2013)

Stream on Hulu

Switch to a more fun and carefree option and see Austinland. This is a modern setting in which the main character Jane invests all her hard-earned money in a vacation at an Austin-inspired resort.

It’s a delightful comedy with a little love story inspired by Pride and Prejudice more than other stories. Fortunately, the love story “Persuasion” is included, although it is intentionally quite ridiculous and excessive. Nevertheless, he perfectly reminds the audience why Jane Austen’s works have become so special.

Jane Austen Book Club (2007)

Stream on Starz

Jane Austen’s Book Club is another modern noisy game. Instead of focusing on one person, the film allows viewers to be a fly on the wall for many intriguing characters whose stories poignantly mirror many of Austen’s novels.

Many prefer Jane Austen’s story to take place in the original time period, but this film does a great job of adding modern twists while remaining true to the source material. The Persuasion storyline is on, and Emily Blunt is playing alongside Hugh Dancy in one of his best roles.

Northanger Abbey (2007)

Stream on Hoopla and Kanopy

It was Austen’s first fully completed novel, but the heroine of this story is not like Ann Elliot. The main character, Catherine Moreland, did not find love and did not let her go. Instead, she spends most of her time dreaming and reading Gothic novels, which are always in her hand.

If you want to immerse yourself in the adaptation of Jane Austen films, it’s best to start with Northanger Abbey. This is a journey of growing up, where fans will enjoy watching the open and charismatic Mr. Tilney in contrast with the imposing and ghostly abbey in which his family lives.

Mansfield Park (1999)

Stream on Stars

The main character of Mansfield Park, Fanny Price, is much more than it seems. At first glance, she is a sweet and seemingly shy young woman who came to Mansfield primarily because of her family’s poverty. However, an educated and witty person with an observant mind comes out of this experience.

Fanny is a great leader who doesn’t settle for less than she deserves. Those who like to watch Austen’s works will find that they have similarities and differences with the story of Anna Elliot. It even suggests breaking off the engagement, but in this case it’s a good solution.

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Streams on Hulu and HBO Max

The 1995 version of Sense and Sensibility has remained popular for the past few decades. It may be an old choice, but it’s a great choice for those planning the Austin Marathon, as it stars Kate Winslet, and it’s one of Emma Thompson’s best roles.

The plot follows Thompson and Winslet, who play the Dashwood sisters. The elder is practical and reserved, while the other is prone to emotions and the vagaries of love. Of course, there are many gentlemen grooms involved, some of whom are far superior to others.