Controversial Investor Peter Thiel Leaves Facebook Board

Peter Thiel: Billionaire Peter Thiel will step down from the board of Meta, the company that owns Facebook. He has held the position since 2005, being one of the first investors in an early idea by Mark Zuckerberg to create a dating site for college students.

Thiel, who is 54 years old and worth $2.6 billion, was considered a respected figure by Zuckberg and an active role in debates about how the social network should act on political issues. He is one of the founders of PayPal and data analytics company Palantir, as well as an investor in several ventures.

“Peter has been a valued member of our board and I am deeply grateful for everything he has done for our company — from believing in us when a few did to teaching me many things about business, economics and the world. (…) Peter is truly an original thinker to whom you can take your biggest problems and receive unique suggestions,” Zuckerberg said in a statement.

And now?

According to The New York Times, Thiel will now focus on “other interests”, specifically politics.

A love-it-or-hate-it figure in the tech industry, Thiel is one of the Republican party’s most prominent donors and is expected to become even more involved with candidates for Congress, Senate and state governorships linked to former President Donald Trump.

The idea is to support them in the November 2022 elections, the so-called midterms (midterms), which are considered essential to not only control the country’s legislature, but also help direct the campaign strategy for the presidential race.