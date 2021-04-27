Controllers are now available on iPhone, thanks to iOS 14.5

Controllers: Apple releases an update on iPhone that allows you to natively pair controllers for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. We tell you how to do it. IPhone devices now support the native use of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S controllers. Both the DualSense and the Xbox controller can be paired without third-party programs since the recent arrival of iOS version 14.5, now available for download.

How to pair your PS5 and Xbox Series X | S controller on iPhone

First of all you must make sure that your iPhone is already updated to iOS 14.5. To do this, go to Settings, click on General and finally on Information. Within the second tab, software version, you will see the version the device is in. If not, under Information you will find Software update. The download weighs 1.26 GB.

To link your controllers, follow the steps below.

PS5

With the DualSense off, press the Share button and the PlayStation button at the same time.

The lights around the touch screen will illuminate.

Now head over to your iPhone. Select Settings, Bluetooth and turn it on. At the bottom, Other devices, the DualSense will appear soon.

Click on it and it will move to the My devices section.

Xbox Series X | S

With the Xbox Series X | S controller turned off, press the Xbox button and then press the top button next to the USB input, the sync button.

Now head over to your iPhone. Select Settings, Bluetooth and turn it on. At the bottom, Other devices, the controller will soon appear as Xbox Wireless Controller.

Click on it and it will move to the My devices section.

Compatible games can now be played with the controller. Titles like Call of Duty: Mobile are an excellent example of the facilities it allows in front of the touch screen. In fact, users in the competitive community play directly with the lifelong controller.