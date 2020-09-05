Control your Mac’s fans with this trick

It is possible that summer is already in its last blows, but there are days when it is still very hot. Computers suffer greatly from high temperatures because their internal components also give off heat, which is why they need a large enough space to dissipate it. The speed of the fans also influences, for that reason we teach you to control the speed of your Mac’s fans.

Get your Mac fans to run faster

The ventilation system of any electronic device constitutes a very important part of the system. In the world of smartphones, liquid cooling has prevailed in the latest models, something that has been working in computers for years. But if we stick with this bigger hardware we have to have something that the little ones do not have: the fans. Its speed also helps the heat to leave the compartment. That is why it is important that you learn to control your Mac’s fans.

Unfortunately, your bitten apple computer does not have a dedicated application for this purpose. For this reason we propose an application called Macs Fan Control, which is available for free. Once installed, it will allow you to know the thermal state of the machine, something to take into account to know if you have to give more power to the cooling system.



