Control Will Feature Multiplayer Called ‘Condor’ for PS5, Xbox Series and PC

Control: Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games announced this Tuesday (29), that they signed a partnership agreement to develop and publish the game Condor, a Control spin-off. The game will be a cooperative multiplayer of up to 4 players in the PvE style (players against the environment).

According to a statement from the companies, the title will be released for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The game doesn’t have a launch window yet.

“We are excited to continue and further expand our collaboration with Remedy. With over 2 million copies sold and revenue in excess of 70 million euros, Control is an extremely successful game,” said Rami and Raffi Galante, co-CEOs of the Digital Bros Group.

“As a multiplayer game, Condor has the potential to engage the gaming community in the long term, contributing to the revenue stream of 505 Games products longer than traditional games,” they added.

Investments

In the text released by Remedy and 505 Games, which was aimed at investors, they explained that Condor’s initial budget is 25 million euros (approximately R$ 147 million at the current price). The amount, which covers development and marketing, will be divided equally between the two, as will the net revenue generated from sales of the game.

The companies also approved terms of collaboration to expand the franchise with a new franchise title that will have an even larger budget. About this, new details will be released in the future.

“We have successfully collaborated with 505 Games for over four years and both have grown stronger in their respective fields. We are happy to extend and deepen our partnership. This new contract supports Remedy’s goals of expanding our games into long-term franchises, creating landmark games, strengthening our commercial capabilities and collaborating with great partners with whom we can succeed together,” defended Tero Virtala, CEO of Remedy.

