Control will be updated for PS5 only if we buy Ultimate

Remedy has announced Control Ultimate Edition, a version that will bring all the DLC, the two expansions and the free update for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

What does Control Ultimate Edition include?

Remedy has confirmed what for many was an open secret. Control Ultimate Edition is a reality. It will arrive on August 27 on Steam and a little later, on September 10, on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Epic Games Store. This version will include all the updates and performance improvements that the game has been receiving since it was released in August 2019 (when it scored a 7.5 in MeriStation’s review). Of course, it will also include its two expansions: The Foundation (now available) and AWE (scheduled for August 27). The latter has raised quite a lot of expectations as it is the one that will connect the Control universe with Alan Wake, serving as a prologue to the new RCU (Remedy Connected Universe), of which all the next projects of the company will be part. Let DC and Marvel tremble.

What about the PS5 and Xbox Series X version?

A few weeks ago we also learned that Control will have an update for PS5 and Xbox Series X from which important graphic improvements are expected. In the current generation, for example, the title is limited to 30 images per second and suffers when there are many enemies and powers on the screen, something that the new machines from Sony and Microsoft could put an end to. However, the announcement of Control Ultimate Edition has been accompanied by an important footnote: “The free update for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will only be available for Control Ultimate Edition.” This means that the owners of the standard edition are left without improvements in the new generation and will have to checkout again if they want them. A decision that moves away from policies such as Smart Delivery, which propose to offer this type of updates for free and for everyone, and that as you can imagine, has not sat too well on the networks.



