Control: Ultimate Edition, PS5 and Xbox Series X review

Remedy Entertainment compiles all the content released to date with the version optimized for next-generation consoles.

When 505 Games and Remedy Entertainment announced that original Control buyers would not be able to enjoy the optimized version on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, the reaction from players was as expected. The anger became palpable and the editor tried to justify her decision in every possible way, each one more implausible. They said then that they had carried out additional development, so it was “impossible” to offer the improved version to those who already had the video game on their shelves. Even those who bought the Deluxe Edition, which included the season pass, will have to get hold of Control: Ultimate Edition if they want to harness the power of the new consoles.

This new version introduces all the contents of the Deluxe Edition, that is, the base game and its two expansions, The Foundation and AWE. What it does not allow is to move the saved game of the original game to the new platforms, a gibberish that has forced us to start from scratch. Alternatively, you can use the save game from the base game, which is compatible with the PS4 Ultimate Edition. Only if you buy the edition on that console can you transfer the saves to PS5, as confirmed by 505 Games.

The Ultimate Edition is exactly the same game as the original, so all the mechanics remain intact. The title combines moments of exploration with intense combat full of lights and speed. Although we urge you to read the original analysis to discover all its keys, it is roughly a third-person combat system that mixes shootings with special powers. Therefore, we can launch elements of the environment against creatures, create a protective barrier, fly through the air or avoid the bullets quickly.

Two options, fluidity or graphics?

In August 2019, Control went on sale on consoles and PC. The compatible version offered a series of advantages over the title on PS4 and Xbox One, among which was the ability to play it at 60 fps. Meanwhile, users of previous-gen machines had to settle for a locked framerate at 30 fps. Especially on the base consoles, the game had performance problems, but it also happened with the PS4 Pro version, the one we used in MeriStation to analyze it. Being a demanding game (it puts many elements on screen and implements a complex physics system to destroy elements of the stage), the drops were constant, not to mention the slow loading of textures. And for slowness, the times to load when starting the game or between death and death.

The PS5 version doesn’t look as good as it does on a good PC, but Remedy’s work has been satisfying. For those who lived the experience in the previous machines, the jump is almost generational. The performance issues have been blurred, and more importantly, there is a mode that focuses on framerate. In this way, if we activate the mode dedicated to performance we can experience a smooth and fluid gameplay. This is how Control is more enjoyable, because the battles unfold at high speed, with all kinds of onscreen effects. The resolution in this case is native 1440p, upscaled to 4K, the same as on Xbox Series X (the Series S version retains 60fps, but runs at 900p, upscaled to 1080p). The game already improved a lot in stability with the backward compatibility of Series X and now in its Ultimate version it takes a leap to the important front.