Control Ultimate Edition delayed to 2021 on PS5

Remedy confirms that the next gen version of Control, which will take advantage of the benefits of PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, is delayed until early 2021.

Through its social networks, Remedy Entertainment has announced that it will not be able to comply with the roadmap it had planned for the next gen version of Control: Ultimate Edition. The developer needs more time to ensure that the quality of the product meets its standards and has therefore delayed the release of Control on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S until “early 2021”. This edition, which also includes the two game expansions (The Foundation and AWE, which marks the return of Alan Wake), is now available on PC (via the Epic Games Store) and in the digital stores of PS4 and Xbox One. platforms on which it came out on September 10.

In recent months Control, 505 Games and Remedy itself have been involved in controversy because of this Ultimate Edition, as it will be the only one that will be updated on the occasion of the new generation. Buyers of the original version and its season pass will be able to enjoy Control on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S thanks to the backward compatibility of both machines, but they will not have any type of improvement. However, those who return to checkout and purchase Control: Ultimate Edition (which has been priced at 39.99 euros), will have access to, for example, higher resolution and performance (framerate).

Control, now also on Nintendo Switch

The delay of this next gen version, of which all the improvements that it will bring have not yet been specified, could also mean the delay of the physical copies of Control: Ultimate Edition for PS4 and Xbox One, scheduled for these same dates, late in 2020. Pending a somewhat more extensive and clear statement on both matters, it should be remembered that Control has just arrived on Nintendo Switch by surprise. It has done so with the so-called Cloud Version, since the version available in the Nintendo hybrid can only be played through the cloud (that is, via streaming). A few days ago we reflected on what it offers, how it goes and what we can expect from this type of service in the future.



