Control: PS5 and Xbox Series release date announced

Remedy announced on Friday (18) that the digital version of Control: Ultimate Edition will be released on February 2, 2021 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S. The physical copy of the game will hit stores on March 2, 2021.

The title will arrive on new generation consoles with a Performance Mode, which will run at 60fps, and a Graphic Mode, which will run at 30fps with ray tracing. Along with the dates, Remedy published a short video of just over thirty seconds of gameplay. See, below, the title teaser running on a PS5.

The Ultimate Edition is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG). Anyone who owns this version of the game on last generation consoles can guarantee a free upgrade to the latest platforms.

This decision even caused controversy when it was announced. After questioning the fans about the fact that only the Ultimate edition would get a free update, 505 Games, publisher of the game, went public to point out that it could not offer an upgrade to everyone.

Control was released in 2019 and was one of the most praised titles of the year. The third-person adventure and action game was nominated in eight categories at The Game Awards last year, an award considered the “Oscar of Videogames”. Despite eight nominations, including “Game of the Year”, the game only won the “Best Art Direction” award.

Are you looking forward to testing the game on new generation consoles? What did you think of the graphics shown in the recently released teaser? Tell us in the comments section!



