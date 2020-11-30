Control may be about to hit the Xbox Game Pass

The list of games available on the Xbox Game Pass may soon receive an addition that has been in high demand by fans for some time: Control. The novelty came in a message published on the official Twitter profile for the Xbox platforms service.

The message you see below brings an email from a Microsoft employee named Melissa, and the mention of adding a game she referred to using a “gif with a sinister red light” – and that can certainly be a mention of the lighthouse that flashes red in the game’s journey.

Apart from this tweet, nothing was officially said by Microsoft about the release of Control on the Xbox Game Pass, but it could be a teaser, just like what happened with Doom. Therefore, an official statement from the company is still needed, but the interpretation of this message leaves no doubt that this should happen in the coming days.



