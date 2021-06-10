Control is The New Free Game of The Week on The Epic Games Store

Control: The Epic Games Store announced this Thursday (10) that Control is the free game of the week. The title can be redeemed (and will forever be in the player’s account) until June 17th, the Thursday of next week.

In addition to this week’s game reveal, the webshop showed that Hell Is Other Demons and Overcooked! 2 will be next on the list. They can be redeemed from June 17th until June 24th.

Control is free on the Epic Games Store Next week

– Hell Is Other Demons

– Overcooked! 2https://t.co/Ubg6djwul3 pic.twitter.com/hB9hviPzL0 — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 10, 2021

Previously, the free game was Frostpunk, a strategy and resource management game. Before it, the popular Among Us was given away for free to users.

To download Control, simply create an Epic Games Store account, if you don’t have one, go to the title page here and click “Get”. From then on, the game will be yours forever.

