Control has sold more than 2 million units

The Remedy Entertainment title will also receive a version optimized for the next generation consoles, PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

The creators of Max Payne, Alan Wake and Quantum Break dared with a new IP for their second video game on consoles of the previous generation. Control, a product with all the essence of the Finnish studio, was launched on the market last August 2019. Since then, this multiplatform title has managed to sell more than 2 million units. This was announced by the study during the presentation of its financial results.

According to the developers, Control is the fastest selling new IP since the days of the first Max Payne, although it should be noted that both Alan Wake and Quantum Break only came out on Microsoft consoles and PC. On the other hand, 60% of the copies sold in 2019 were digital, while in 2020 that percentage has touched 90%. During the month of November of this year, monthly sales have been the highest to date, coinciding with the recent launch of Control: Definitive Edition, which was marketed just one year after the arrival of the video game.

The controversy of the Ultimate Edition

This new edition has come with the controversy under its arm, since it includes the base game and its two expansions (that is, the game with the season pass), but only the Ultimate Edition will allow downloading the new generation version, planned for next year 2021. The rest of the players will have to settle for the backward compatible version. According to 505 Games, they did additional development work, so always in their words, it was impossible for all users to enjoy the benefits of the new generation.

Control is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch (via cloud). As we said, the game is already playable on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5, although the next generation version has been delayed and will not be ready until 2021. It was recently added to the Xbox Game Pass catalog.



