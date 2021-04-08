Control has already earned more than 40 million euros for 505 Games

Control: One of the most acclaimed games of 2019, Control not only received several awards and nominations for the best game of the year, but it also brought great financial results to the pockets of its production company 505 Games!

Even before the launch of the Ultimate Edition, the adventure developed by Remedy Entertainment generated more than 40 million euros (about R $ 266 million) in profit until December 31, 2020.

The figures were released in the company’s most recent financial report, which indicated a good growth in relation to the figures obtained in 2019. Altogether, more than 2 million copies have already been sold adding up the PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions, but without considering the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S editions.

Have you tried Control? What do you think of the game and its success? Comment below!