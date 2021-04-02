Control gets PS1 version on April 1st! See gameplay

The award-winning Control game is known for its elaborate graphics, but developer Remedy decided to take the 1st of April to show what the game would look like in a classic format. In a video published on YouTube, the company imagined the work as a production launched in 1996.

The developer released a teaser showing the launch of the game for PlayStation 1. With less than a minute, the video brings a gameplay showing the gameplay and graphics of the classic edition of Control.

Although the look is very different, the video maintains the main aspects of the original release. The player takes on the role of the protagonist Jesse Faden in a building and manages to fly, control objects with his mind and shoot enemies.

According to the video description, the person responsible for the project is Tommi Saalasti, gameplay designer at Remedy. “Starting today, you can play Control exclusively on the first PlayStation,” says the joke.

Control was released in 2019 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and also on PC, platform that supports Ray Tracing and DLSS. The game won an enhanced version that is made for the PS5 and Xbox Series X and Series S.