Control comes to Xbox Game Pass for PC later this week

Following the arrival of Control (review) to the Xbox Game Pass for Console at the beginning of last month, Microsoft now confirms that the most recent title from acclaimed developer Remedy Entertainment also arrives on the Xbox Game Pass for PC this week, more precisely on the 21st of January.

Offering an open world inside the Oldest House, a building of brutalist architecture in New York where the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) is located, Control is an action-adventure game with supernatural elements with the player lives as Jesse Faden, the newest FBC Director, who has to deal with many problems within the Department to find her brother.

Control’s arrival at the Game Pass for PC does not include The Foundation and AWE DLCs (with the participation of Alan Wake, since both games are part of the same universe).

After a secret agency in New York is invaded by a threat from another world, you become the new Director struggling to regain Control.

From developer Remedy Entertainment (Max Payne, Alan Wake, Quantum Break), this supernatural third-person action adventure game will challenge you to master the combination of supernatural skills, modifiable equipment, and responsive environments while fighting in an intense and unpredictable world.