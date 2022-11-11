“Control 2” Is in Development, But The ,Release “Will Take Some Time”

Remedy Entertainment has announced that it is working on Control 2, which will be developed and published jointly with 505 Games.

“We have signed an agreement with 505 Games to jointly develop and publish Control 2, the sequel to Control,” Remedy Entertainment announced today (November 11).

As detailed in the Remedy blog, Control 2 will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S when it launches. However, the development of the sequel is currently at the “concept stage”, which means that the release date may be delayed for some time.

“We are pleased to deepen our cooperation with Remedy and continue the success story of Control together,” said Rami and Raffi Galante, co—CEOs of 505 Games. “Control is the biggest investment 505 Games has ever made, so it holds a special place in our hearts. We are grateful to the entire community of players who have made Control such a long-lasting and beloved game, and are even more excited to introduce Control 2.”

Control 2‘s initial budget is 43.8 million pounds (50 million euros), and 505 Games executives reported that more than 3 million copies of the first Control have been sold since its launch in 2019.

We have signed an agreement with 505 Games to co-develop and co-publish Control 2, a sequel to Control. Read the announcement: https://t.co/UD1iFHvCeH This is a very exciting moment for us! Mikael Kasurinen, Game Director of the franchise, tells more: https://t.co/KJCHIWgBlU pic.twitter.com/TuTEMr1tjv — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) November 11, 2022

“With Control, we jumped into the unknown,” Control game director Mikael Kasurinen shared in a statement. “We wanted to create something new. Something unusual and unexpected. A world unlike anything else. Thank you, viewers, for making Control so successful for us.”

“With Control 2, we will take another leap into the unknown. It will be an unexpected journey. It’s going to take some time, but to put it mildly, it’s the most exciting project I’ve ever worked on. It’s still early, but the wait is worth it.”

Back in May, Remedy Entertainment shared news about the five games it is working on, including the Control spin-off and the “big Control game”, which is now confirmed to be Control 2. However, little has been said about the spin-off. turned off, although in May it was still at the “proof-of-concept stage”.

From other news, according to the developer of Two Point Studios, Two Point Campus will receive support for mods “very soon”.