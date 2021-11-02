Contract with Star Crew ends, Ha Sung Woon is ready to release a new album in the near future

Solo singer Ha Sung Woon, former member of boy group HOTSHOT and project boy group Wanna One has terminated his contract with his current agency, Star Crew Entertainment.

The agency said today, November 2, 2021, that their contract with Ha Sung Woon has expired on October 31, 2021.

To close his 7-year journey with the agency, Ha Sung Woon is rumored to be releasing a new album in November 2021.

The agency also expressed its gratitude to Ha Sung Woon and the fans who have been together for a very long time.

Star Crew also promised to always support Ha Sung Woon to make a new start in the future.

Meanwhile, it is still unknown whether Ha Sung Woon will target another agency to become his ‘new home’ or establish a personal agency to continue his activities.