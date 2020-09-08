Contract with Agency Renewed, Oh! Is GG Coming Back?

The five members of SNSD OH! GG namely YoonA, Taeyeon, Yuri, Sunny, and Hyoyeon decided to continue to surrender to SM Entertainment in their future careers.

On September 8, a source from SM Entertainment revealed, “YoonA, Taeyeon, Yuri, Sunny, and Hyoyeon have renewed their contracts. We will support the members so that they can actively promote in various fields in the future. ”

In the previous news, a producer has claimed that he is in the process of working on SNSD’s newest song, but there has been no progress on whether this will be SNSD’s comeback song as 8 members or their newest sub-unit Oh! GG.

Of course this news makes fans happy and enthusiastic about the comeback of this legendary girl group, but not a few also doubt and wonder who the producer is.

Currently, SNSD members are still busy with their individual promotional activities, starting from as singers, actresses, DJs, and others. Is this a sign that SNSD will be making their comeback?



