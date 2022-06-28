Contract Extension with Terry McLaurin: NFS World Reaction – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Over the past three seasons, perhaps no receiver in football has done more with less than Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin.

Now he’s getting rewarded for it. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, McLaurin has agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $71 million. The deal makes him one of the five highest-paid receivers in the game.

McLaurin will receive a subscription bonus of $28 million.

Fans loved the fact that Washington had finally paid its star receiver. Others are not sure how long McLaurin will still play in the country’s capital.

“It’s worth every cent, but I think it says that this extension is only for 3 years, not for 5 years. Interestingly, he’s not sure he wants to be tied to Was for so long, but still wants to get paid,” one fan said.

Others are just glad he’s not going anywhere—yet. “YES, THIS IS MY CAPTAIN,” the fan said.

Even more fans are just happy that something good has finally happened to the franchise. “Finally, something good is coming from this team,” the fan said.

McLaurin is likely to become the leader in the number of receptions again this season. And again it will be with a new quarterback.