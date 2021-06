Contraband is New Xbox-Exclusive Avalanche Open World Game

Contraband: During E3 2021, Microsoft unveiled in partnership with Avalanche Studios, creators of Just Cause, the new game Contraband, an open world and cooperative title that will be exclusive to Xbox Series X/S, PC and xCloud.

Few details have been revealed so far about the project, but we can expect a lot of action and exploration. Check out the Contraband ad trailer:

Contraband will arrive exclusively for Xbox Series X/S (new generation), PC and xCloud (cloud).