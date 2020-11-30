Continuing the series for another year with Galaxy Note 21

There are increasing rumors and claims that the Galaxy Note series will end, but it may be too early for the series to disappear. Recent reports mostly point out that the Galaxy S21, especially the Galaxy S21 Ultra, will gain the only feature that separates the two series. A report from the South Korean media suggests that Samsung is evaluating the Galaxy S21 Ultra to add S Pen support, which is the hallmark of the Note series. However, Galaxy Note fans are hopeful that this series will continue at least next year.

In fact, over the years, we have come across reports and analyzes that Samsung will end the Galaxy Note series. But this expectation has never been, or at least not yet realized. The S Pen is the last thing the Galaxy Note has in addition to the Galaxy S series, and rumors suggest that this may not be the case anymore. Apparently, Samsung is planning to make a smooth transition instead of terminating the Galaxy Note series at once.

ETnews site sources claim that Samsung has made an order for the digitizer unit required for the Galaxy S21 to have this S Pen support. It is too early for such an order to be passed for the Galaxy Note 21 and even the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Therefore, we can comment that the 2021 model flagship phone, which Samsung plans to release in mid-January, will have S Pen support.

Also, the same sources say that a Galaxy Note model will still be released next year. However, Samsung may produce only one model instead of two. Samsung has been making two different models within this flagship phone lineup for the past two years. Descending to a single model can also be interpreted as Samsung is planning a smooth transition.

This will at least give the company enough time to prepare its true successor, the Galaxy Z Fold. Samsung has yet to figure out how to allow the use of a pen on the fragile flexible display it uses for its foldable phones. Rumors that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have this feature could be equally early, especially if it’s going to be a Galaxy Note 21 anyway.

