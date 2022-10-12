Continuation of the “Joy and Luck Club” in collaboration with Amy Tan and Ron Bass Penning; Hyde Park and Jeff Kleeman produce

EXCLUSIVE: Almost 30 years after the “Joy and Luck Club” changed the Asian and Asian-American representation in cinema, a sequel with author Amy Tan and Oscar-winning screenwriter Ron Bass is in development, continuing the bestseller of the first novel.

Ashoka Amritraj and The Judge producer Jeff Kleeman are also producing Hyde Park Entertainment Group.

The original lead cast is in talks to return to their roles, now they are mothers and grandmothers of their families. The film, directed by Wayne Wang, was a breakthrough for “Agents of Shield”. and Mandalorian actress Ming-Na Wen, also starring Tamlin Tomita and Lisa Lu.

The Joy and Luck Club, released in 1993, tells the saga of several generations of Chinese and Chinese-American mothers and daughters whose stories, histories and lives are intertwined as they move through life. The original Disney Touchstone performance paved the way for Asian films such as “Insanely Rich Asians” and “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” “The Joy and Luck Club” was executive produced by Oliver Stone and grossed about $33 million at the box office.

In the sequel, mothers become grandmothers and daughters become independent mothers, representing a new generation exploring their relationship with culture, heritage, love, femininity and identity.

“We are thrilled to have teamed up with Hyde Park and Jeff Kliman to bring the next generation to life

, these four families are so close to our hearts,” Tan and Bass said.

Amritraj has been a force in Hollywood, contributing both to the creation of films and cultural bridges between East and West, as well as the creation of diverse, inclusive and socially relevant content.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Amy, Ron and Jeff to bring this special film to the screen,” he said. “It’s more important than ever to share authentic stories about the Asian-American experience, and we believe this film will appeal to a wide audience through its narrative based on humanity and connection.”

The film will be produced by Amritraj and Priya Amritraj for Hyde Park Entertainment along with Tan.

Bass and Kliman.

Hyde Park’s current list includes “The Man Who Lived Underground” in collaboration with Khalabo.

Ink Society and Paramount Pictures; New York Times #1 bestseller “The Light We Lost”, director

Mimi Leder with Apple; Ash, a biopic about tennis icon and activist Arthur Ashe, written by the Academy.

Award winner Kevin Willmott with Warner Music Group; Proxy, Director

Cornel Mundrutso. The Hyde Park Asia list includes the best-selling novel “Paradise Towers”

, a partnership with leading Indian director Zoya Akhtar and the author of Suketu Mehta’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “Maximum City” from screenwriter and director Anurag Kashyap.

Bass, who won an Oscar for the original screenplay of the film “Rain Man”, is represented by CAA and The Gotham Group; Tan represents Sandra Dijkstra’s literary agency; Hyde Park is represented by Felker and Saddleson.