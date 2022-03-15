Continuation of negotiations, explosions in kyiv… the point on …

Beginning of the resumption of talks between Ukraine and Russia

The fourth round of talks between Ukraine and Russia resumed on Tuesday after a break the day before, a senior Ukrainian official said, emphasizing kyiv’s request for a ceasefire.

“Negotiations are ongoing,” Mykhaïlo Podoliak, a negotiator and adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said on Twitter. On the menu of discussions include “a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops” from Ukrainian territory, he added.

A child becomes a refugee every second, says UNICEF

Almost every second that passes, a child in Ukraine becomes a refugee, the United Nations Children’s Fund said on Tuesday, commenting on the steady stream of people fleeing the country since February 24 and the Russian invasion.

In the past 20 days, around 1.4 million children have been forced to flee the country, around 55 per minute or “virtually one child per second”, said James Elder, a UNICEF spokesman, during of a regular UN press briefing in Geneva.

The number of people who have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian army’s invasion of the country has reached 3 million, a spokesman for the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday. in Geneva. “We have now reached the 3 million mark in terms of population movements out of Ukraine,” IOM spokesman Paul Dillon told a regular UN press briefing.