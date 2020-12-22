Containment: Students Worried About Their Mental Health!

Students tend to get depressed during confinement! Indeed, many are even worried about their mental health!

The mental health of students is worrying! Indeed, with this 2nd confinement, the year 2020 does not end under the best conditions!

The coronavirus pandemic is weighing on the morale of young people … And the last confinement has something to do with it! Indeed, an exclusive survey of our colleagues from Figaro Etudiant even indicates that they are worried about their future!

Indeed, according to this survey, 79% of young people are very worried about their integration into the job market! Even more worrying, 69% of them are also afraid for their mental health!

Finally, 65% of the students surveyed are also worried about the value of the diploma they will have in their pocket at the end of their studies! Figures that do not please… Quite the contrary!

CONTAINMENT: STUDENTS VIEW DISTANCE LESSONS WITH A GOOD LOOK

If the students seem very anxious about their integration into professional life, this survey still reveals some positive! And for good reason, the online courses seem to be going very well for them!

Indeed, unlike the first confinement, the students find that their establishments have rather well managed the distance courses at the start of the All Saints holidays (i.e. during the 2nd confinement)! In fact, 69% of them are satisfied with the way their establishment operates in the face of the health crisis.

In addition, 65% of the students polled by Le Figaro Etudiant stated that their teachers were very available during this health crisis… A positive figure which underlines the involvement of the teaching staff!

Finally, 54% of the students surveyed indicated that they were satisfied with the quality of the courses offered online! As a result, the young students welcome distance education during the lockdown! A very good positive point not to be overlooked!



