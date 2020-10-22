Containers: how to use this technology in Brazil

New technologies appear every day with the aim of making processes more agile, less expensive and making our lives easier. A good example of this is the concept of containers, a technology that has attracted attention because it allows the distribution of applications in a more simplified way.

But what is the definition of containers in technology? And how to apply this concept here in Brazil?

What are containers?

Container technology is a method used in the implementation and execution of distributed applications without the need to configure a virtual machine for each of these applications. That is why this technology is also known as container-based virtualization.

More succinctly, we can understand containerization as the methodology used to package applications so that they can be executed / made available with their set of dependencies in an isolated and efficient way. The ultimate goal is to segregate and facilitate the portability of these applications.

This technology was initially developed to serve as the basis for the DevOps model. Because of this, we can have two different views of the same application, although they are complementary.

From the development point of view, containers package applications with all their dependencies, being accessible, shareable and installable in any environment in seconds. For the operations team, containers are application processes running on a shared kernel, which translates into a simpler and lighter execution than on virtual machines – and with portability between different environments.

Advantages of containerization

If companies want greater competitiveness and optimization of their processes, container technology is one of the best alternatives. Therefore, many see this methodology as a natural trend in the industry, especially if we consider its main advantages:

Improved application availability.

Encouraging the practice of DevOps and team integration.

Process optimization with a focus on applications.

Saving manpower dedicated to installing and configuring virtual machines.

Cost reduction with a leaner infrastructure.



