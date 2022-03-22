Contact With Dogs Can Ease Pain And Anxiety In Emergency Patients

Dogs: A new study has found that emergency room patients benefit from the company of dogs. Animals help reduce levels of pain, anxiety or depression.

The research was published in the scientific journal Plos One. The study was carried out in Canada, and the scientists followed more than 200 people treated at the local hospital, who were divided into two groups: one received the visit of the canines and the other did not.

Just 10 minutes in the company of the puppies was enough to cause significant differences in the results. Patients themselves reported feeling less acute pain. They also said they were calmer and less anxious.

The visit of dogs in health care units, orphanages or nursing homes is nothing new. In the United States it is estimated that there are more than 50,000 of these animals. The aim of the study was to assess the extent of gains.

The results prove the value of this therapy. The affection of an affectionate puppy and the companionship of the animal significantly affect the patient experience, particularly in the hospital environment, which can feel hostile at times.

With the difficulty of access to treatment and the excessive use of analgesics, it is important that medicine looks for creative and non-pharmaceutical options to improve the patient’s life. Puppies emerge as an efficient alternative.