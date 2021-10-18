Consumidor.Gov.Br Service Now Receives Complaints About Social Networks

Social Networks: The Consumidor.gov.br platform, an online public service that mediates between consumers and companies, has been registering since last month complaints from social network users who have been harmed by instabilities, errors, erroneously deleted content, data leakage and scams on conglomerates such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

As a result of Ordinance No. 12 issued by the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), the platform started to receive these types of complaints after a survey carried out by the agency, which is linked to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security. The most frequent complaints, says Senacon, refer to false profile registrations with personal information, unauthorized data sharing and billing for unsolicited products and services.

How to complain about irregularities on social networks?

Senacon Ordinance No. 12 gave a deadline, to register on the public platform, to all companies with national or regional operations involving public services and essential activities, digital service platforms, marketplaces that sell products, connection providers, social networks with for-profit companies and the 200 companies most complained about annually in the National Consumer Protection Information System.

Thus, explains the director of the Department of Consumer Protection and Defense (DPDC), Lilian Brandão, first the consumer must access and check the company’s registration. “He then makes the complaint and the company has a period of 30 days to manifest itself”. According to the manager, the channel has “a dispute resolution rate of almost 80% of cases”.

With the inclusion of social networks in the list of suppliers registered in the online service, mediations should experience a great increase, since, according to the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, there are 150 million social network users in Brazil, a group of potential consumers which is equivalent to 70% of the population.