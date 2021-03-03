Consumer Week: featured smart TVs and media centers

Celebrated on March 15, Consumer Day is a date inspired by the historic speech of then President of the USA, John Kennedy, made in 1962. Celebrated worldwide since the 1980s, it highlights the rights conquered by consumers.

In Brazil, the event gained prominence and became Consumer Week. Throughout it, stores carry out various promotions, making it possible to find many products at a reduced price, including televisions and devices that turn TV into smart, also called dongles or media centers.

We have separated some product suggestions from these categories for those who want to take advantage of the 2021 Consumer Day discounts. Check it out!

43 “Full HD LED Smart TV, AOC 43S5195

Looking for a smart TV with the Roku system? This model from AOC brings the integrated platform, offering easy access to the main streaming services in the market, such as Netflix, Globoplay and Prime Video.

It has a Full HD screen and a 60 Hz refresh rate, three HDMI inputs and control with buttons dedicated to Netflix and more platforms. Another highlight is the app to control the TV by cell phone, with the private listening function to hear the sound from the TV on the headphones connected to the phone.

43 “Full HD LED Smart TV, LG ThinQ AI LM6300

If your current TV no longer delivers the best quality in sound and image, it’s time to switch to a model like this one from LG, with HDR Active and Dynamic Color Enhancer technologies, which help provide richer and more natural colors, while Virtual Surround Plus delivers a more immersive sound.

Other attractions are the voice command in the LG TV Plus app, compatible with Google Assistant, and the possibility to control other connected devices using the Smart Magic control. The webOS 4.5 operating system, on the other hand, allows access to films, series and many other resources.

50 “4K LED Smart TV, Samsung Crystal TU8000

One of the most popular Samsung 50-inch smart TV models, the TU8000 features the Crystal 4K processor that makes images sharper, even at lower resolutions, and Photo mode, turning the device into a wall to display photos when not in use .

Controlling the TV by voice with the assistants Bixby and Alexa is also possible on this 50 inch 4K TV, which offers Bluetooth connection to pair wireless headphones, keyboard, mouse and other accessories for easy navigation and entertainment.

50 “4k LED Smart TV, Philco PTV50G70SBLSG

Another interesting alternative to take advantage of the Consumer Week promotions is Philco’s 50 inch 4K smart TV, whose operating system is compatible with several streaming platforms to watch movies, series and other content.

You can also mirror your phone on the TV to view apps, photos and videos on the big screen, using the MidiaCast function. Compatible with Android devices, it requires the phone and the TV to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

65 “4k LED Smart TV, TCL 65P8M

A TV with Android provides access to many functions that you are used to, as is the case with this version of TCL, which has integration with Google Assistant to perform searches, control the TV and other smart home devices.

It also has Bluetooth to connect headphones and other accessories, Dolby Audio for more realistic sound, Micro Dimming technology to maximize the quality of brightness and contrast and support the 120 Hz refresh rate, good news for gamers.

Smart TV Nano Cristal 65 “4k, LG ThinQ AI

The LG 65-inch TV with Nano Cell for more realistic images and the IPS 4K panel that eliminates reflections is also a good alternative to take advantage of 2021 Consumer Day discounts.

The DTS Virtual X feature is another positive point, taking multidimensional sound to all corners of the room, according to the manufacturer. It is also worth mentioning the control via app, avoiding the dependence on the conventional remote control.

Fire TV Stick Lite

Is buying a new TV unviable at the moment? Still, you can take advantage of some technologies while spending much less, as in the case of the device that makes the TV become smart. The Fire TV Stick Lite is one of those devices.

Manufactured by Amazon, it connects to the TV via HDMI and has several streaming apps, such as Netflix, Disney + and Prime Video. And you still have the possibility to use Alexa to search for content, instead of typing on the virtual keyboard.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick

Another device that turns TV into smart is the Mi TV Stick, from Xiaomi. Looking similar to the Amazon device, it has Android TV and also supports voice commands, but through Google Assistant (there is a dedicated button on the remote).

Like the competitor, this dongle is compatible with the main streaming services, playing videos in Full HD, and allows the installation of games and apps, using the 8 GB of internal memory. As for connectivity, the MI TV Stick supports dual band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

Streaming player Roku Express

Very popular in the US, Roku Express runs its own operating system, whose app catalog includes the most popular programs for watching movies and series, watching sports, checking the news and listening to music, with free and paid content.

Compact and installation similar to the others, Roku comes with a remote control but does not support voice assistants. Regarding the videos, the promise is to display them in Full HD resolution, while the connection is via Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz network.