Consultation of the 4th batch of refunds available

This Monday (24), the IRS released consultations to the fourth batch of refunds of the Personal Income Tax 2020, referring to last year. The refunds, which total more than R $ 5.7 billion, will be credited to the account of 4.47 million taxpayers on August 31.

According to the calendar of the federal agency, this is the penultimate batch of regular refunds of the year, which also includes taxpayers with legal priority, those whose greatest source of income is the teaching profession; between 60 and 79 years; with some serious illness, physical or mental disability and elderly people over 80 years old. For these people, the government will credit R $ 248 million in total.

Consultations can be made on the IRS website or through your application, available for tablets and smartphones. There is also the possibility to check the status of your refund through the telephone service channel 146.

How to check the “Fine Mesh”

To find out if you are in this group, just access the Income Tax “extract” on the Federal Revenue website through e-CAC (Virtual Service Center). Then, insert your access code, generated by the website itself, or digital certificate issued by a qualified authority and check if your declaration has any inconsistencies.

If you are part of the Fine Mesh, it is possible to send a rectifying statement – correcting any problems found. The agency will analyze the new data provided and its name is removed from this list. It is worth mentioning that, if you are entitled to a refund, your credit will be included in the residual tax lots.



