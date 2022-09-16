Constantine’s sequel is in the Works with Warner Bros, Keanu Reeves is Back

Very unexpected, but good news for DC fans: Warner Bros. is moving forward with the sequel to “Constantine” 2005. And yes, Keanu Reeves will again play the insidious magician/demon hunter John Constantine.

According to Deadline, Reeves is going to return with director Francis Lawrence and producer Akiva Goldsman. This time Goldsman is also writing the script. The film is also produced by Bad Robot company J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella.

There is no word on the plot of the sequel, as well as whether other actors such as Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf or Djimon Hounsou will return.

“Constantine 2” will be the first time Reeves will play the main character in almost 20 years, reflecting Michael Keaton’s belated return to the role of Batman in the 2023 film The Flash. Most recently, in December 2021, Reeves expressed a strong desire to reprise the role of Konstantin.

In the years since Konstantin appeared in theaters, Matt Ryan has played the character both in live action (the NBC series “Konstantin”, DC’s “Legends of Tomorrow”) and in animation (“Dark Justice League”). Jenna Coleman also plays a gender-swapping version of Constantine in the Netflix series The Sandman.

Unfortunately, this film has its price. Variety confirms Deadline’s story, and also reports that Abrams’ series “Konstantin” and “Madame X” are no longer moving forward. It was announced that Abrams would be working on the rebooted TV series “Constantine” in 2021, followed later that year by the announcement of “Madame X”. Both shows were expected to be linked to the Dark Justice League series on HBO Max. It’s unclear if the Dark Justice League itself got the axe, but in light of the recent cancellation of Batgirl, it’s another reminder that few DC movies or shows are truly safe during the current turmoil at Warner Bros. Discovery.

