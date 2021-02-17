Constantine: HBO Max will produce anti-hero series

Constantine fans can celebrate. According to The Illuminerdi, a series of the character is under development on HBO Max, in partnership with the producer of J.J Abrams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens). The anti-hero was previously played by Matt Ryan on NBC’s Constantine series and Keanu Reeves in the 2005 film of the same name.

Who is John Constantine?

The character first appeared in 1985 in the DC comics, Monstro do Pantâno, until he was the protagonist of his own magazine in 1988. Cynical and sarcastic, the anti-hero is a magician and scammer, who also works as a detective through forces supernaturals. Because of this, his main opponents are hidden beings, demons and even angels.

For the new series, the producers want to reshape the character and move the figure away from the versions of Matt Ryan and Keanu Reeves. According to The Illuminerdi, Warner is looking for a young actor and BIPOC (English term for black, Latin, Asian and indigenous people), with Riz Ahmed (Venom) as an example of what they are looking for.

Rumors of a series by the character Constantine go against rumors that a Dark Justice League series is in development.

Already available in the United States, the HBO Max streaming platform should arrive in Brazil by the end of June 2021. In the catalog, fans can wait for productions from Cartoon Network, HBO, Warner Bros, DC, TNT and more