Constantine 2: Making a sequel with Keanu Reeves, how?

While many fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel to Constantine starring Keanu Reeves, the project ultimately might not be as bright an idea as it looks for the studios.

Keanu Reeves could be back in a Constantine sequel! An announcement that has seduced many fans after Peter Stormare, the interpreter of Lucifer in Francis Lawrence’s film, teased the start of a second part. However, this project could represent a significant risk for the studios of Warner, the first film not having had the critical and financial success expected at the time of its release in 2005. This observation associated with the impact of the health crisis on movie theaters and studios could also make Constantine 2 a dangerous bet, not to mention the scriptwriting issues associated with producing a sequel.

Alongside these strategic and commercial arguments, fans also expect the film to respect the R-Rated aspect of the first installment. Nevertheless, it is not certain that the feature film obtains an identical touch, the Warner seeking more to satisfy the greatest number and to reach a large audience. From this perspective, it is difficult to imagine the studios giving the green light, this can then create a contrast of genre and tone vis-à-vis the previous adaptation. Finally, comic book fans and connoisseurs of the universe of Constantine seem to be against the idea of ​​a sequel, the 2005 film having, according to them, already damaged the apprehension of the character created by Alan Moore for Hellblazer. . Having strongly moved away from the spirit of comics to make it a simple exorcist and having ignored the legacy of the latter, the production has not, according to them, been able to recreate the initial atmosphere. Maybe fans will be won over by all of these things one would love to see in a Constantine sequel with Keanu Reeves.



