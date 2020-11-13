Constantine 2: actor in film confirmed with Keanu Reeves

Actor Peter Stormare, who played Lucifer in the movie Constantine, released in 2005 and starring Keanu Reeves, announced, through his official Instagram account, that a sequel is being developed.

To share the news, Stormare posted a photo of his character in Constantine with a headline. “In Constantine, Peter Stormare plays one of the best versions of Satan in the history of cinema.” And the caption said that a sequence was on the way.

For now, Warner Bros. Pictures, the studio responsible for developing the first film, did not comment on the matter or provided any details involving Constantine. Therefore, it is not known if the sequel is actually in production or this is all part of a joke on the part of the actor to celebrate the film.

It is worth remembering, however, that during a panel at Comic-Con at Home this year, producer Akiva Goldsman stated that a possible sequel to Constantine could present the title character by meeting Jesus in prison. “I love that story about [John] waking up in a cell, having to identify a prisoner. Remember? It was the idea of ​​screenwriter Frank Cabello. [The prisoner] was Jesus,” he said at the time.

Still during the panel, Goldsman added that they would most likely be able to produce the Constantine sequel, with diverse efforts. The 2005 feature was directed by Francis Lawrence, with Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Djimon Hounsou and Tilda Swinton in the cast.

The character, who also derives from comics released by DC, features an anti-hero who is involved in various issues related to demonology. Aside from Peter Stormare, no other original cast member has commented on the sequel.

It remains for us to wait for news involving a possible Constantine 2.



