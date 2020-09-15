Console Wars: Sega vs Nintendo War Documentary Trailer

Gamers of the 90s remember the greatest rivalry of the decade very well: having a Nintendo or a Sega was much more than a matter of preference, but even personality. Thus, discussions about which was better were common, and this will come to streaming through the documentary Console Wars, which will premiere on September 23 on the CBS All Access platform.

The film was directed by Blake J. Harris and Jonah Tulis and will be the first documentary of the streaming service – Harris is also the author of the book War of the Consoles: Sega, Nintendo and the Battle that Defined a Generation, released in 2014, which was used as a basis for adaptation. History shows how Sega, until then a prominent arcade maker, decides to invest in the home video game market and clash with Nintendo, which dominated the segment.

The feature film premiered at the SXSW Film Festival in March, and has been long awaited by fans. Executive production was in charge of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who have participated in several films together. In addition to the premiere announcement, CBS ALL Access released a new Console Wars trailer. Check out:



