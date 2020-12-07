Considers Nintendo Switch “primarily for kids and teens”

Toshihiro Nagoshi, the director of the Yakuza series, considers the Nintendo Switch to be a console primarily intended for young gamers.

The CEO of the Yakuza series, Toshihiro Nagoshi, has mentioned in an official SEGA direct that he sees the Nintendo Switch primarily as a console for children and adolescents. After the launch of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the players are waiting to know the future of the Yakuza saga, but for now we will tell you in more detail the statements that the creative has issued.

Here’s what Toshihiro Nagoshi thinks of Nintendo Switch

According to Sega’s own translation: “I think that even now, the Nintendo platform is still a game console that is used by a wide range of age groups, but basically, I think it is hardware for children and adolescents (…) Nintendo is putting a lot of effort into the children’s market, and I think it’s a good fit. ”

No one is surprised by the fact that the Japanese company has focused on children from its origins. However, in recent years several proposals rated +18 have landed on the console, such as Bayonetta 2 or DOOM Eternal. Therefore, while the idea of ​​Nagoshi is not far-fetched, it is a bit far from the reality that Nintendo has shown lately. Even so, and despite the fact that there is nothing confirmed in this regard, these statements take us away from the idea that the Yakuza saga ends up arriving on Nintendo Switch.

On the other hand, and as a curiosity, we can mention that Yakuza: Like a Dragon arose as a result of an internal joke in Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. As Nagoshi himself explained a few months ago, there was talk of making an RPG on April Fool’s Day, but little by little they realized that the idea could work and would be well received, so they threw go ahead with the project until she saw the light.



