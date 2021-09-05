Considered Excessive Supporting Idol, Jimin BTS Fansite Banned by the Chinese Government

The fanbase or fansite of Jimin BTS has been banned by the Chinese government after being deemed to be supporting idols excessively.

Previously, the Chinese government had announced that they would make strict rules for fans to support their idols.

As a result of the new rules, Jimin’s fansite on the Weibo platform has been banned for 60 days for holding a birthday project by placing Jimin’s banner on the JejuAir plane.

In its official announcement, Weibo stated: