Conquest: series with Bruna Marquezine

Actress Bruna Marquezine confirmed her participation in the series Conquest, starring Keanu Reeves. Scheduled to premiere in 2021, the Netflix series is set in a dystopian future, with the city of São Paulo as a backdrop.

See more details of the project!

Bruna Marquezine participates in a series alongside Keanu Reeves

After ending her contract with Globo, the actress signed a new contract with Netflix. In addition to Conquest, Marquezine was also confirmed in the cast of Maldives, a series produced in partnership between the streaming platform and Manu Gavassi.

To date, no additional data has been revealed about Conquest, its full cast or even debut date. However, according to Netflix, the series takes place in São Paulo.

In addition to Brazil, the recordings were also made in Los Angeles (USA), Nairobi (Kenya), Budapest (Hungary) and Berlin (Germany). Being in the category of science fiction, the series was directed by Carl Erick Rinsch.

Bruna Marquezine is not the only Brazilian name in the production, since Gabriela Rosés Bentanco, from O2, is also involved in the project. The agency is known for the documentary film Dois Papas.

Both Conquest and the Brazilian series Maldives are scheduled to arrive in the streaming platform catalog only in 2021. So keep an eye on the website to find out more!

What did you think of the partnership between Bruna Marquezine and Netflix?




