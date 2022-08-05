Conor McGregor will make his debut in the remake of “House by the Road” from Amazon.

Everyone except retired UFC legend Conor McGregor is on the cusp of another milestone, as the “Infamous” landed a role in Amazon’s 1989 remake of House by the Road starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

McGregor dominated the mixed martial arts scene between 2015 and 2018, when he became the first UFC fighter to hold championship belts in two different weight categories, featherweight and lightweight. the highest paid athletes in the world. It was his popularity that got him into the ring with G.O.A.T. boxer Floyd Mayweather; what makes youtuber Jake Paul, turned professional athlete, fight with him; and why he now looks like heading to Hollywood.

According to Deadline, McGregor will join the cast of “House by the Road” in the Dominican Republic when filming begins next month, and it has been confirmed that he will not play himself, but a completely original character. The addition of McGregor seems pretty appropriate, as the remake of “House by the Road” will follow the character of Gyllenhaal, a former UFC fighter turned bouncer, and sources say McGregor was actually thrilled with the film after watching the original.

The new “House by the Road” presents a completely different setting, although Gyllenhaal as a bouncer is quite similar to Patrick Swayze’s “cooler” concert in “Double Deuce”, so that the themes of the action in it may remain intact when the film eventually comes out on Amazon Prime Video. The same sources claim that Hollywood had courted McGregor before, but the fighter was waiting for a suitable role, since it was clearly not for money.

McGregor is far from the only UFC veteran who later took up acting, the most striking examples of which are Randy Couture (“The Expendables”), Ronda Rousey (“Fast and Furious 7” and “Charlie’s Angels”) and Gina Carano before she was kicked out of “Mandalorian”. Most recently, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman starred in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in an undisclosed role, which proves that the gap between the octagon and Hollywood is not so big for the main sports talent.

“House by the Road” won’t be the first time McGregor steps into unknown territory, as he has already impressed boxing experts when he fought Mayweather, and has also starred in several commercials. This move makes it only a matter of time before other champions turn to acting, except for Francis Ngannou’s films in the movie “Weirdos Forever.”

The Road House is currently under development.