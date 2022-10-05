Conor McGregor reacted to the boxing match of Dedzhi against Mayweather

MMA legend Conor McGregor spoke about the upcoming boxing match between YouTube star Dedzhi and undefeated Floyd “Money” Mayweather.

Another high-profile boxing match with influencers is taking over the internet as British YouTuber Dedji prepares to fight undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather this November.

This match came as a surprise to fans; the announcement was made shortly after the very first victory in Dedzhi’s career over another influential person FouseyTube on August 27, after three defeats in a row from other creators such as Vinnie Hacker and Alex Wassabi.

However, this is not the first influential person Mayweather has fought with. In particular, he met with YouTube star Logan Paul in 2021 — a fight from which Logan has not yet received a cent.

Conor McGregor ridiculed the fight of Dedzhi against Mayweather

This latest unexpected match between Dedzhi and Mayweather is attracting the attention of the entire world of combat sports… and even attracted the attention of Conor McGregor.

“Infamous” shared his reaction to the news on Twitter on October 4, and it seems that this demonstration match did not impress him too much. In fact, he just laughed at the idea, just writing “haha” in response to a fan’s question whether he prefers Floyd or Dedgy.

It is worth noting that Mayweather and McGregor boxed in one of the largest martial arts tournaments in history back in 2017, when Mayweather won by technical knockout in the 10th round. surprise.

So far, it looks like Mayweather is the obvious favorite for the upcoming fight; even KSI seemed to favor Mayweather over his younger brother, stating in a recent YouTube video that he just wants his brother to “go the distance” against the champion with a score of 50-0.

On the contrary, Logan Paul has stated that he is ready to fight Deji if he performs well against Mayweather — perhaps in the undercard of the KSI fight against Jake Paul in 2023, if this fight ever takes place.

At the moment, fans are looking forward to Jake Paul’s upcoming fight with Anderson Silva in October, which will be another major victory for the influential boxing scene before Dedzhi’s fight with Mayweather a month later.